FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.