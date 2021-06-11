FY2021 Earnings Estimate for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for DS Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

DITHF opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

