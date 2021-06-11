FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Northcoast Research

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

