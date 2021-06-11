FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 7th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $517.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

