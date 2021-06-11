FY2021 EPS Estimates for (STE.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:STE)

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of (STE.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Raymond James also issued estimates for (STE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.80 million.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.