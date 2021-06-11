FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$44.45 and a 52-week high of C$58.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.19.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

