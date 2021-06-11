FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Li Auto in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

NASDAQ LI opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 23.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

