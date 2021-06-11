Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $819,312.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $819,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $582.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.25. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

