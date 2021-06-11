Genetic Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,704% compared to the typical daily volume of 600 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

