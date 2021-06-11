Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,372. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

