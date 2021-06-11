Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,363. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

