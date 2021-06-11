Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

