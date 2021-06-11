Gifford Fong Associates Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gifford Fong Associates lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 464,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,463,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

