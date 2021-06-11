Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.