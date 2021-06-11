Gitcoin Trading Up 106.9% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 106.9% higher against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $187.41 million and $303.40 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $13.20 or 0.00035759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

