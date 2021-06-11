Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.91. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 303,652 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $394.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

