Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.57. The firm has a market cap of £83.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.