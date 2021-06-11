Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.57. The firm has a market cap of £83.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.
About Global Ports
