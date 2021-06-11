Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $67,250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $651,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

