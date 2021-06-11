Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Boosted by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.85. 185,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,009. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66.

