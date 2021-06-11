Golem Trading 12% Lower This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $286.48 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

