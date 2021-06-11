Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever Sells 19,616 Shares of Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $32,377.28.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00.

GTIM stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

