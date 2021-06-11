GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 64,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,159,036 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

