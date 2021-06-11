Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.89.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$82.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.56. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$82.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

