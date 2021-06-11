Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.01. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 16,926 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $760.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 in the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

