Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 88.7% in May

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the May 13th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.02. 225,567,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,578,891. Green Globe International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.17.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Green Globe, Ltd. owns rights to the Green Globe brand for the independent certification of sustainable travel, tourism, and related green businesses. The company was formerly known as GTREX, Inc Green Globe International, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Murrieta, California.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.