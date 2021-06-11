Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Shares of GRIN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,234. The company has a market cap of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

