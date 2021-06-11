Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “
Shares of GRIN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,234. The company has a market cap of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.93.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
