Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSE:GPI traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

