Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon Sells 835,278 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SEER opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.62.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 1,914.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth $42,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

