Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

GMBXF opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

