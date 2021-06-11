Guider Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,575.01 and $8.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00770172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00085008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

