Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,289.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.