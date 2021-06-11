Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $96.33 million and $347,007.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.05 or 0.06603508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.00457146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.77 or 0.01626152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00158728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.09 or 0.00682523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00455470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00357637 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 394,947,783 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

