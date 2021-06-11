Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.370-0.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,655. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

