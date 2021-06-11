Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,627. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

