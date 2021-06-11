HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $61,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 374,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $210.17. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

