Head-To-Head Analysis: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GSX Techedu and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.77 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -18.13 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 3.15 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSX Techedu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSX Techedu and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 2 0 0 2.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.35%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.05%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than First High-School Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats GSX Techedu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

