Head-To-Head Comparison: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get City alerts:

This table compares City and SouthCrest Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.70 $89.60 million $5.55 14.10 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

City has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares City and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.61% 11.47% 1.40% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for City and SouthCrest Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

City presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.92%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.