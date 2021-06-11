Head-To-Head Comparison: Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crimson Wine Group and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group -8.06% -2.31% -1.95% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $64.11 million 3.37 -$6.41 million N/A N/A The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 9.53 $32.38 million N/A N/A

The Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Summary

The Duckhorn Portfolio beats Crimson Wine Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brands. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.