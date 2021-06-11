Head-To-Head Review: Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) vs. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.29 -$208.23 million ($0.04) -197.50 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 24.13 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Basin Shipping and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

