Head-To-Head Survey: Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) versus Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Camping World 3.23% 1,838.22% 10.63%

40.3% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Camping World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camping World $5.45 billion 0.65 $122.35 million $3.19 12.49

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Camping World 0 2 5 0 2.71

Camping World has a consensus target price of $52.22, suggesting a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Camping World beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; travel and planning directories; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; range of RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, marine and watersports, and other outdoor activities, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of March 08, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 170 retail locations in 38 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

