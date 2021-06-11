Head-To-Head Survey: Nikola (NKLA) & The Competition

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nikola to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nikola alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nikola and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40 Nikola Competitors 917 2285 2602 147 2.33

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 69.31%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola’s peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 -$384.31 million -14.12 Nikola Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.76

Nikola’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Nikola Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola peers beat Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.