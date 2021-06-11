Head to Head Survey: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 11.35% 7.89% 2.55%

This table compares Principal Solar and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEMIG $4.89 billion 1.04 $555.62 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00

CEMIG has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 531.97%. Given CEMIG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.81, indicating that its stock price is 681% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEMIG beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

