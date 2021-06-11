Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

