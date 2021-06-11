Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.09. 9,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,081. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

