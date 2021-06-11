Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:GRC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. 259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,336. The company has a market capitalization of $927.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

