Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 104,050 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,050 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of TriState Capital worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,550. The company has a market capitalization of $767.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

