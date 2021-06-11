Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 29,008 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,008 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 1,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

