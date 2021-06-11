Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

HLIO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

