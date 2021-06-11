Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.