HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLLGY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:HLLGY opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

